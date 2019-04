Anglophone crisis: Beta for stay house as confusion dey around Fako 'lockdown'- resident

Image example Pipo of South Cameroon don dey face may katakata as separatists wan leave Cameroon create dia own kontri.

Kontri pipo for Fako division for Southwest region of Cameroon confuse as e no bi clear if lockdown bi or not, but some decide for stay house and some pack cargo run from Southwest region.

Confusion dey and we prefer for stay house as e no be clear if lockdown dey or not, Patricia Yenla for Buea tell BBC News Pidgin.

Separatists announce say make all man stay for house from number 4 go reach number 13 moon for April for spoil Limbe Festival of Arts and Culture, FESTAC weh e suppose start for number 6 moon for April.

Na Limbe City Council di organise FESTAC evri year for show how de town di welcome all man from na town weh e get pipo from Ghana, Benin and oda parts for kontri dia arts and culture for de world.

But confusion enta as anoda message di circulate say deh cancel lockdown for seka say kontri pipo suffer plenti for de last one.

Chris Anu Southern Cameroon Communication secretary for audio message, deny say e no cancel lockdown.

Image copyright Basil Mbaye Image example Boundouma Buea, separatists burn cars

E insist say Limbe for Fako Division no fit do feast wen mami dem dey for bush, weh plenti pipo don die for seka Anglophone crisis, wen towns and villages di burn.

Chris Anu say since weh deh ask make de organizers for Limbe festival suspen'am deh no gree notin go enta Fako from Meme and from Tiko.

"Stock house wit food and wata no step out as if any tin happen na you know, authorities disobey dis instruction, TV and sponsors no say we warn wuna", Chris Anu insist.

Yesterday some kontri pipo pack cargo run from de Southwest and pesin weh e komot Buea say e pay 5000 for enta Douala weh de normal price na 1300 as passenger bin flop for Mile 17 park.

Lockdown be real, we dey na inside house, Buea resident tok, but for some oda areas for Buea, moto, Bensikin and pipo di waka small.