Rivers Governorship Elections:"Where INEC get di results dem announce from?"

Image copyright Nyesom Wike Image example Govnor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state win second term for di March 9 elections.

Oda Candidates wey follow contest di 9 March governorship election for Rivers State don react to di result di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC declare say na Governor Nyesom Wike of di Peoples Democratic Party PDP naim win di election with 886,264 votes.

BBC News Pidgin tok with di candidates of Labour Party, African Democratic Congress ADC, Social Democratic Party SDP, the Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance APDA and Action Democratic Party ADP.

All of dem say INEC contradict demsef wit di result wey dem declare because dem bin say violence scatter di election na im make dem suspend di electoral process, so di question dem dey ask na wia INEC get di results wey dem declare so.

Di Labour Party Candidate Chief Isaac Wonwu, say dem don go Federal High court for Abuja becos many tins wey INEC do no clear.

Im say, "We dey challenge dem because di fact finding Committee no consult us for dia decision and we dey challenge am because we no know wia INEC get di results wey dem claim to declare because INEC bin don establish for dia press release dem say high level of violence spoil di election and admit say pipo wey wear military uniform hijack di electoral process."

Image example Eniye Braide

But di SDP Candidate, Precious Elekima say, "I go reserve my comments for now becos we still dey court but di most important thing na for evribodi to dey calm. No need for anybody to lose dia life."

Eniye Braide of ADC say from dia own publication INEC don contradict demsef and dem dey rush to make wrong decisions.

Braide say, di election bodi neva answer why dem suspend di election without court order or who give dem power to resume collation.

Im say, inside press release reason wey make dem stop di election na sake of violence for many polling units plus say unknown pipo carry results sheets comot or destroy dem.

Image example Victor Fingesi

"How dem get dis results and who tell dem say because dem be di umpire dem be saints. Abi dem call di aspirants or Candidates to show dem di modalities and wetin dem put inside di strongroom?"

Victor Fingesi of ADP, say believe say "dem don falsify figures seriously" and dem need to call INEC attention for di mata becos election no fit continue like dat for Rivers State.

Fingesi say im party still dey discuss di next step dem go take but dem dey open to go to di tribunal as part of dia options.

Image example Isaac Wonwu

Di APDA Candidate, Ezekiel Warigbani Zebulon tell BBC Pidgin say "Na show of shame and disgrace to dat umpire INEC. Dem tell Rivers pipo and Nigerians say dem don collate results for 17 local goment wey dem keep some for Port Harcourt and some for Abuja but dem come yesterday come perfect dia plans to support dia paymaster and announce 21 local goment, so my question na wia dem get di oda four local goment from?

Image copyright Warigbani Ezekiel/Facebook Image example Ezekiel Warigbani Zebulon

But Zebulon saydem no see as "big deal" as already dem dey for court and we go challenge.

BBC Pidgin also try to reach di African Action Congress AAC Candidate, Biokpomabo Awara but e no pick in phone.