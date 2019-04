For different parts of Nigeria, pipo get di kind food wey dem dey chop wey dey special to them and for Akwa Ibom, dog meat na one of di ogbonge food wey pipo dey chop for di town.

Some pipo dey chop am alone with palm wine and odas fit use garri or pounded yam enjoy am.

Dem also tok say di meat dey help sick pipo and e dey good for sex.