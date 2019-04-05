Image copyright Getty Images Image example "E dey be me like make I dey cry wen I see pipo dey burn dia doti anyhow

Nigerian Geologist, Dr Adepelumi Abraham say na serious heat wave Nigeria dey experience.

"For di part of di world wey we dey, di maximum temperature no suppose dey pass 30 degrees, anytin wey high pass dat no dey normal", Dr Abraham tell BBC Pidgin.

Since di beginning of 2019, di temperature dey hit around 35-38 degrees Celsius for some parts of di Nigeria.

Dr Abraham say di main tin wey dey cause hot weda na sake of say di ozone layer wey suppose dey protect pipo don reduce well-well so direct sun rays wey dey harmful dey enta di earth.

Di sun bad sotay some Nigerians for social media don write letter give di sun make e pity dem.

Dear Sun,



There's no contest, it's not even a competition. You're still the hottest thing on planet Earth. Nobody is dragging that with you. Please stop showing off.



Signed,

Roasted Nigerian. — Naked Truth🔥🔥🔥💯. (@kimeamihia) April 4, 2019

For odas, di sun fit even hot pass hell fire

Wetin pipo fit do?

Dr Abraham say di climate condition reach to get sleepless night on top but e get some tins wey kontri pipo fit do to reduce bad environmental situation for di kontri.

1. No dey burn doti anyhow

Di Geologist warn say make pipo stop to burn doti anyhow for dia domot becos di smoke go yamayama evriwia. Di sabi pesin say say e dey be am like make im dey cry wen im see pipo dey burn dia doti anyhow.

2. Regulate factories

Smoke and gas wey dey from factories comot na one of di major factors wey dey contribute to di poor climate conditions for Nigeria. Dr Abraham say dis one na becos goment no dey regulate di method wey most factories dey use comot smoke.

3. No drive car wey no good

Sabi pesin oga Abraham advise say before pipo drive dia car enta road, make dem check weda di engine and exhaust dey okay so dat e no go dey bring out smoke.

Im dey predict say in di next 30 days, di hot weda go reduce and rain go begin fall.