Rivers Election Result: Supplementary Elections go hold for State Assembly Seats for 4 local goment

Image example Voting materials no reach local goment on time

Di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC say dem go conduct supplementary election for four State House of Assembly Seats for Rivers State on Saturday 13 April, 2019.

For di statement INEC release wey di National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Festus Okoye sign, INEC go do supplementary Elections for Ahoada West, Abua/Odual, Gokana and Opobo/Nkoro local goment.

For Ahoada West, di election dey inconclusive sake of margin of lead so supplementary election go hold for 10 registration areas and 47 polling units while for Abua/ Odual Local goment supplementary election go hold because dem no do election dia at all at all since dem no deploy materials sake of violence.

For Opobo/Nkoro, di election also dey inconclusive because of margin of lead so supplementary election go hold for 5 registration areas and 20 polling units but for Gokana, rerun elections go hold because dem disrupt di elections dia.

Meanwhile, INEC don declare results for four State Assembly seats and Social Democratic Party SDP Candidate Nwankwo Promise win Oyigbo State Constituency seat with 26,685 votes while Peoples Democratic Party PDP win Degema, Khana 1 and Khana 2 constituency seats.