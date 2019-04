Image copyright Nigeria Bar Association

Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen don resign wit immeddiate effect.

Im put in im resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening one day afta di National Judicial Council send dia report to oga Presido.

Di NJC bin recommend compulsory retirement afta dem consider all di accuse against di CJN.

Onnoghen deny all di charges and e still de trial for Code of Conduct Bureau.