Di richest women for world

Image copyright Reuters

MacKenzie Bezos don become di third richest woman and di 24th richest pesin for world afta she divorce di richest man for world, Jeff Bezos.

MacKenzie carri 4% share of oga Bezos online retail business wey worth $35.6bn waka as her divorce settlement.

Jeff Bezos: Di world richest man don agree for $35bn divorce

Kylie Jenner fit become di youngest 'self-made' billionaire - Forbes Magazine

But who be di oda women wey dey top di list of women wey get moni pass for world and how dem make dia moni?

Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers

Image copyright AFP

Net worth: $49.3bn, dis one make her di 15th richest for world according to Forbes magazine.

Who she be?

Di next in line to di L'Oréal cosmetics moni, she and her family get 33% of di company.

Di 65-year-old bin inherit her moni from her mama Liliane Bettencourt wey bin die for September 2017 at 94 years.

Alice Walton

Image copyright Getty Images

Net worth: $44.4bn, dis one make her di 17th richest for world.

Who she be?

Di 69-year-old na di only daughter of Sam Walton wey get ogbonge US supermarket Walmart.

MacKenzie Bezos

Image copyright Reuters

Net worth: At least $35.6bn - dis na just di value of her shares for Amazon but how much she really worth fit dey higher.

Who she be?

Di 48-year-old get four pikin dem wit oga of Amazon, Jeff Bezos wey she marry for 1993 afta dem bin meet wen dem dey work for one hedge fund.

She be one of di first pipo wey work for Amazon as she join as accountant. She don publish two fiction books.

Jacqueline Mars

Image copyright Getty Images

Net worth: $23.9bn - di 33rd richest pesin for world (dis na before MacKenzie join di list, e also apply to di oda women for dis list).

Who she be?

Di 79-year-old get one third of Mars wey dey produce sweets and chocolates, company wey her grandpapa Frank start up for 1911.

She bin work for di family company for almost 20 years come stay on di board until 2016.

Yan Huiyan

Net worth: $22.1bn, dis one make her di richest woman for China and di 42nd richest for world.

Who she be?

Di 37-year-old get most of di shares for di ogbonge Chinese property company Country Garden Holdginds.

Dia website report say Country Garden na di third biggest property developer worldwide for 2016.

Huiyan inherit most of her 57% share of di company from her papa.

Susanne Klatten

Image copyright Getty Images

Net worth: $21bn, dis one make her di 46th richest for world.

Who she be?

Di second European for di list, di 56-year-old German gats to thank cars and drugs for her moni.

She bin inherit 50% of chemical company Altana AG wen her mama and papa die while she and her broda get almost 50% of BMW.

Laurene Powell Jobs

Image copyright Reuters

Net worth: $18.6bn, wey make her di 54th richest for world

Who she be?

Di wife of late Apple oga, Steve Jobs, she and her family bin inherit $20bn of shares for Apple and Disney wen her husband die.

For May 2018, Powell bin spend $16.8m on top six-bedroom mansion for San Francisco.

Richest women for Africa

Inside di 2019 list of richest pipo for Africa wey Forbesrelease, na only two women dey dia.

Aliko Dangote moni don reduce and social media dey blame President Buhari

Isabel dos Santos

Image copyright Getty Images

Net worth: $2.3bn

She be di oldest daughter of former Angola presido, Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Isabel be di former head of Sonangol, Angola state oil company. Forbes also report say she get shares for Angolan companies wey include banks and telecom firms but she claim say she be independent business woman and private investor.

Folorunsho Alakija

Image copyright Getty Images

Net worth: $1.1bn

Nigerian Alakija be di head of Famfa oil exploration company wey get partners like Chevron and Petrobras. Her first company na fashion label wit customers like di wife of former Nigerian presido Ibrahim Babangida. Nigerian goment bin award her oil company oil exploration license for 1993.