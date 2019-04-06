Image copyright Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria Presido, Muhammadu Buhari don tok say Nigeria don make major progress on top di fight for Boko Haram as not one single territory for di kontri dey under di rule of di terrorist group.

Buhari tok dis one for him speech wey he give for di World Economic forum on di Middle East and North Africa wey dey happen for Jordan on Saturday.

He tok say security forces for di kontri don recapture all di territories wey Boko Haram take over for 2014.

Him add say dem also free many Nigerian's wey dey captured before.

President Buhari add for di rest of him speech say him focus on security for him last administration.

He also add say di ecomony grow unto di new policies and that did kontri dey open for business with foreign nations.

Di World Economic on di Middle East and North Africa dey hope to see ways to develop di economy for di region and how goments fit stregnthn dia relationship with pipo for di private sector.