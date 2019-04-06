Image copyright Getty Images

Manchester City football club of England don zoom enta di English FA cup finals for di eleventh for di club history.

Dem sama Brighton and Albiom Hoves 1-0 for Wembley stadium on Saturday for match wey get plenti action.

Dis na di first time Man City dey reach di cup finals since 2013.

Gabriel Jesus score di only goal of di match for four minutes into di game.

Club manager Pep Guardiola go be first timer for di FA cup final match sake of say na im first time to reach dat level for im coaching career.

Man City go meet di winner of di second semi-final match wey dey between Watford and Wolves wey go happun on Sunday.

Na for May 18 dem go play di finals for Wembley.

Di sky blues still fit win di three trophies wey dey dia front, FA cup, Premier League and Champions League.