Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hackers dey always try get personal information to thief moni from pipo

Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditors of Nigeria CIFIAN don raise alarm say di kontri don record cyber fraud wey reach 25 billion naira for di last five years.

Oga of di joinbodi Victoria Enape tok dis one for wen dem dey do induction for new members of di bodi for Nigeria Capital Abuja say di number of cyber moni fraud dey increase for di kontri.

Enape say di situation no too good for di kontri and if dem no do anytin about am, future generation no go get anytin to fall back to.

She tell new members wey dey join dia team to join hand work to make sure say dem reduce corruption, fraud and cyber crimes.

CIFIAN na goment bodi wey dey use science and technology to torchlight financial fraud.

For 2017, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) say Nigeria dey rank 3rd for kontris wey cyber crime plenti for di whole world.

Nigeria President no like as cybercrime dey go

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari tok say e dey worry am as cybercrime and terrorism dey get let for di kontri.

Image copyright Getty Images

Im tok dis one for im keynote address for di Annual Investment Meeting inside Dubai, UAE and e tok say di crimes dey affect im administration.

Buhari sah tok say Nigeria dey front for cyber policing for West Africa, as di kontri dey work wit regional and international pipo.

Di President say im administration dey try build di diggest digital database for Africa.

Im follow tok say di kontri digital identity system don capture pass 30 million Nigerians and legal residents.

Oga Buhari tok say if world leaders no dey try regulate di cyberspace, e fit cause serious kasala wey go give headache to fix.