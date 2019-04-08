Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem don ban commercial trading of organs for some kontris

No news dey spread fast fast like fake news.

Di latest be say di gist wey dey go round say di International Organisation for Migration dey sama Nigerians warning say make dem shine dia eyes and dey careful on top some fake travel agencies wey plenti for di kontri, na fake news.

BBC Pidgin confam dis one afta dem yan wit Oga Ikechukwu Attah wey be National Protocol officer for IOM-Nigeria on top di mata.

Attah shock say local tori pipo inside Nigeria dey quote am up and down.

Tori be say reports for many newspapers plus internet carry gist say IOM drop press statement say bad pipo dey pass through fake foreign travel agencies to recruit pipo wit promises say dem go give dem beta job; and from dis kain level dem fit do pesin strong tin - like harvest your organs.

News carry say organs like kidney dey cost 262,000 dollars, heart dey cost 119,000 dollars and liver dey cost 157,000 dollars.

E true say organ harvest dey happen for di Middle East sha.

For 2010, Egypt bin dey named as one of di top five kontris for illegal organ trade by di World Health Organisation (WHO).

Oda kontris wey dem don name before for pipo to shine eye wella because of organ trade be Libya and Morocco.