Onnoghen: Tribunal fix date for judgement against suspended

Image copyright @CREVO360_NG Image example Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen

Code of Conduct Tribunal on Monday fix Thursday 18 April, as di date to delivery judgement on top accuse say di former Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen, no gree declare all im asset.

Di three man committee wey Danladi Umar lead, fix date afta di prosecutor wey Aliyu Umar SAN, and defence Okot Efut present dia final argument.

Oga Efut for im final argument say, di prosecutor fail to prove im case witout doubt. Im say make Tribunal dismiss di case.

But oga Umar wey dey lead di prosecutor say make di Tribunal accept say dem bin prove di case witout doubt.

Code of Conduct Bureau bin cari Onnoghen go Tribunal on January 14 on top accuse say im fail to declare some of im assets.

Inside letter wey Onnoghen send give President Buhari, im notify am say im dey vacate office as CJN.