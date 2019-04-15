Crisis don make process for make ID difficult for Anglophone -Jakiri resident

Anglophone crisis don make process for make national identity, ID card difficult for some villages laik Jakiri for Northwest.

Jude Winkar na one young man weh e ID don expire and e no know how ah go get new one as e hard now for make ID for Jakiri.

"Since weh deh bin burn Jakiri police station last year, e no easy for make ID card again, my own expire September last year.

"Just now for Jakiri, army, police and gendarmes dey now for one place since deh burn dia office, so e hard for even pass for da kana place because deh fit just take you for separatist.

Mbinkar Jude dey among plenti pipo weh dia ID card don expire and weh deh no fit komot for dia villages for Bui division.

"Man fit enta trouble wit security as deh di take advantage say de ID don expire for hambock we, Jude add.

Before, for make ID wen pesin get birth certificate and certificate for nationality bi easy, you just go police pay de moni (FCFA 3500) deh give receipt den afta three moons deh go collect de ID.

Cameroon Id di take ten years for expire.

As de process don hard, Roland for Banso tell BBC News Pidgin say some pipo prefer for komot from dia areas go make express ID for French side laik Bafoussam, Yaoundé and Douala.

But we get for pay plenti moni for transport for komot Jakiri go reach Bamenda, de resident complain.

Some oda pipo for Southwest region say de process still bi de same but say de problem na say for make de documents laik certificate of nationality na big problem as pipo di fear for go office for some villages.

Image copyright Ayah Foundation Image example Refugees dey ask 'how goment go assist pipo weh deh force for exile and weh de wan kill?'

Police just now say deh know say population di pass through hell for get ID but say for now na crisis situation and tins no fit be normal laik before but say de situation no bi de same for all de villages.

Anglophone crisis don force 444,000 pipo for run from de two regions go oda areas, and 33,000 enta Nigeria.

Chief for police communication, Joyce Mandeng say make kontri pipo no run away from police weh e work na for protect dem, make deh go tell police dia problems.

"And wen we struggle for get dis ID, wen separatists fighters stop you deh di cut de green, red yellow part and spoil de ID, we really deh middle devil and sea", Roland tok.