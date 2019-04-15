Norte-Dame Cathedral: Fire dey burn di ancient church

Image copyright Shiv Malik

Fire dey burn di famous Notre-Dame Cathedral for Paris, France.

E neva clear wetin dey cause di fire, but authorities say e fit be sake of di renovation work wey dem dey do dia.

Pishure ontop social media show as di fire dey blow dey go wit plenti smoke.

Last year, di Catholic Church for France do emergency launching to raise moni take save di 850 years old church wey don begin crumble.

Fire fighters dem don launch major operation to try stop di fire.