Any police man wey kill innocent pesin go face di law - IGP

Nigeria Inspector General of Police Adamu Mohammed say, any policemen wey get hand for di killing of innocent Nigerians go face criminal prosecution for di offence wey dem commit.

Oga Adamu tok dis one wen im do courtesy visit to Lagos state govrnor Akinwumi Ambode.

Di IGP say, im come Lagos to remind di men and officers of di Nigeria police say, dia work na to serve di kontri pipo. "We no be dia master, we be dia servants," na so im tok.

Any policeman wey go kill innocent pesin, dat pesin dey on im own and im must face di law.

Recently Nigerians don para plenti ontop di plenti kill kill of in innocent pipo wey Nigeria policemen dey commit weda na trhough Special anti Robbery Squad SARS or Anti Cultism Unit plus odas.

Di killing of football fan Kolade Johnson wey go watch match for Mangoro, Lagos, by three policemen, make pipo para sotey police release di officer and men wey commit di offence some weeks ago.

Still for Saturday April 13, six policemen still go shoot one boy and one girl for Apapa, Lagos.

All dis policemen dem according to di IGP, go face prosecution for court.