Eight Nigerian get death penalty for UAE for armed robbery

Di special adviser to Nigeria president on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, don describe di death sentences wey goment of United Arab Emirate pass on eight Nigerians as unfortunate.

Di Criminal Court of Sharjay for UAE sentence di eight Nigerians to death for committing wetin dem call "string of armed robbery" - tief tief many different times - from bureau de change dem plus Atm for different parts of Emirate for December 2016.

According to UAE local tori pipo Khaleej Times report on Thursday, di number nine suspect collect only six months for prison ontop say im hold moni wey dem steal.

Dem go deport am afta im chill finish for cell.

Na eight out of di twenty pipo wey dem bin arrest for di crime get conviction.

Inside statement wey madam Dabiri-Erewa give News Agency of Nigeria, she say, " na unfortunate mata, but no be issue wey describe who we be as a pipo.

Di court accuse di convicts of armed robbery, public assault and seizing moni by force. While some of di accuse confess dia crime, odas deny am.

According to one English newspaper for UAE Gulf News, one prosecutor say em still fit appeal di judgement and di sentence fit reduce to life imprisonment.