Yesso, she no need introduction but if pesin gats tell you who she be, den you dey on long tin.

International supermodel Naomi Campbell wey dey Lagos for Arise Fashion Week follow BBC yan about some of di tins wey she like.

She get 33 years modelling experience and now she dey try cari Africa fashion go front.

She even sama small introduction for Pidgin and e sweet ehn, sotay many fans dey tok dem like her 'tush Pidgin'.