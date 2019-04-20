Image copyright Twitter/@NGRPresident

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don extend di tenure of di Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad by anoda three months.

Oga Buhari bin send di recommendation to di National Judicial Council and dem approve di appointment on Thursday, na so NJC tok tok pesin Soji Oye tok for statement on Saturday.

Dem first appoint Justice Muhammad for January afta presido Buhari controversial suspension of Justice Waltetr Onnoghen sake of im no declare all im assets.

Code of Conduct tribunal find Onnoghen guilty on Thursday 18 of April and bar am from holding any public office. Onnoghen deny di accuse.

Inside di statement, "di Council actual meet on Thursday 18 April, 2019 and for di 88th meeting dem consider and approve di request of preisent Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for di extension of di appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I.T.Muhammad, CFR, as di acting Chief Justice of Nigeriafor anoda three (3) months and Council don forward im approval give di President."

Onnoghen bin give im resignation letter two weeks ago, but presidency neva tok pim ontop di mata until now.