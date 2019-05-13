Image copyright Twitter/@HonneurFidelite

Military helicopter crash for Elak-Oku, Bui Division for Northwest Cameroon kill one pesin and wound three odas.

General Agah Robinson confirm for BBC say seven pipo bin dey inside deh helicopter, three administrative officials (divisional officers) plus helicopter crew as army confirm for dia twitter handle.

Deh say na technical fault cause poor landing and de helicopter crash. Na company Commander for Nkor die and three administrative officers get wound.

Skip Twitter post by @HonneurFidelite En effet il y a eu un seul mort grâce à la maîtrise et le sang froid de l’équipe https://t.co/QZ6lRQEr1O — Honneur et Fidélité - Armée Camerounaise (@HonneurFidelite) May 13, 2019

De helicopter bin di transport administrative officers weh deh bin kam for welcome Prime Minister Dion Ngoute for Bamenda.

For some parts for Northwest region no easy for waka from one place to anoda as separatists fighters di block roads dem, as resident tok.

Army di fight separatist forces for de two Anglophone regions and about 1800 pipo don die as Human Rights watch tok, about 500,000 pipo run go oda areas.