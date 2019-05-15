Image copyright Chinemenma

May 15, na International Day of di Family, wey be day wey United Nations bring out to torchlight family mata all ova di world.

To mark di day, plenti NGO's and goment bodi dey do plenti family affairs program to help improve how tins dey happun for family.

BBC Pidgin tok wit family affairs expert Chinemenma Umeseaka wey be teens coach and youth counsellor, she give parents advice ontop how to bring out di best out of dia children.

Tips to helep parents raise beta pikin for family

"Be Intentional - Weda you become parent by mistake or not, make you cari am for back of your mind say your work na to be di best among parents. Make you give your pikin di best care wey you fit give.

Connect before correct - Make you try become your pikin friend early in life so you go fit understand them and know wetin to correct. Plenti parents dey first wan correct first wen dem neva understand di pikin.

Friends and still Firm - Say you don become your pikin friend no mean say you no go treat him or her mata wen e do bad tin. Make you dey remind dem say you be dia best friend as you dey handle dia mata. Plenti parents don loose dia pikin to outside friends and foes sake of say dem too dey use too much power to handle dia bad behavior.

Parents by example - For dis 21st century, pikin dem no dey too follow plenti tok tok, dem prefer to do tins as you dey do am too.

Parent in clarity - Dis one mean say make you dey very clear for di kain values you want make your children learn. No cari plenti rules full evriwia. If you no show dem di right values, social media, unstable celebs and bad friends go show dem how to live dia lives.

Parent in Understanding - As you dey handle your pikin mata, make you no do favoritism, as you love dis one, love di oda one like dat.

E no good to be di best staff for office while for house, you dey fall hand anyhow, na for house charity dey begin" na so Chinemenma tok.