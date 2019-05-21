Image copyright Getty Images

Management of Nigeria National Assembly don bow to pressure to review di new guidelines wey dem release for di accreditation of journalists wey go cover di 9th National Assembly.

Tok tok pesin for di Assembly, Emmanuel Agada, tell BBC pidgin say dem don dey chook eye for di guidelines dem to make sure say dem address all di complain wey dey ground.

Oga Agada bin give statement say afta di 8th National Assembly finish dia work, accreditation to all journalists go expire and any journalist wey plan to cover di 9th National Assembly gatz do new accreditation.

But tori pipo protest say National Assembly wan prevent press freedom.

Na dis protest make management of di National Assembly decide to chook eye for di guidelines again.

Why dis new guideline

Oga Agada say for some time now, plenti wuru-wuru pipo don enta di National Assembly di claim say dem be journalist.

E say many of dem go just claim di name of any media organisation just to get access to di National assembly sake of say to beg, steal or embarrass di legislators.

Image copyright AFP

"We get more dan two hundred journalist wey dey currently cover di National Assembly and e don over stretch our work environment.

"We no wan corner tori pipo, but wan create beta environment for di real ones to fit do dia work well and stop di embarrassment from di bad eggs," im explain.

E also yan give say di measure na to increase security for di National Assembly to prevent any security wahala.

Wetin dey di new guidline?

Di management bin give twenty conditions for all journalist to follow and dis na few of dem:

Proof say you be member of Nigeria Union Of Journalist

Code of certification from National Library of Nigeria

Your newspaper gatz circulate 40,000 newspaper copies everyday

Online Newspaper gatz get 50,000 page view everyday and must dey in existence for five years

Two years tax return of your media organisation

Office for Abuja wit at least five staff

Only television station wey get national coverage or ogbonge independent producer go get permission to cover di National Assembly

Di reporters gatz get two years experience on top National Assembly mata

NUJ condemn guidelines

Meanwhile di Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nigeria Guild of Editors plus oda tori pipo don condemn dis new guideline say management of di National Assembly wan use am to prevent free press.

NUJ don give di management 24hrs to change di law.

But oga Agada say, dem dey chook eye for di mata to make sure say e no affect journalists work.

Di guideline suppose start for 1st of June 2019.