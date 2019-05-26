Image copyright Aisha Buhari

Wife of Nigeria President Aisha Buhari say di Social Investment Programme of her husband, Muhammadu Buhari administration no work well at all for Northern parts of di kontri.

Buhari wife during one meeting with women for State House, Abuja on Saturday 25 May, question di method wey dem use do di conditional cash transfer programme.

She also tok say di amount of moni wey dem use buy mosquito nets no add up.

"Dem don spend $16 million to buy mosquito nets. I no get am but maybe some pipo done get am. I no get am. But I feel say dat na my personal opinion, $16 million reach to fumigate Nigeria," she tok.

Di Special Adviser to di Presido ontop Social Investment, Maryam Uwais bin announce on Thursday, 23 May say goment bin release some funds to deliver di federal gofment social investment programmes for di kontri. Di four programmes wey dey under dis social investment programme na N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfers, National Home-Grown School Feeding and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programmes (GEEP).

Image copyright Aisha Buhari

Madam Buhari no just agree wit di method wey dem use do di programme.

She say, "I bin dey expect say di social investment programme, dem take different method use di N500 billion to achieve dia aim. But I no sabi di method dem use. Most of di Northern states no get di moni. I no know - my state no get. I no know weda your state bin get di moni."

As she dey tok her mind dey go, Madam Buhari explain say di programme bin work well for some states and say for oda states wia e no work, dem use different approach.

She add say, "For my state, one local gofment bin benefit from am, out of 22 local gofments. I no ask wetin happen and I no wan know."

Even tho di wife of di presido dey concerned about di performance of di programme for her state, she bin suggest say na for Kano e worse pass.

"For di programme to fail kpatakpata for Kano no be good sign", she tok.