See how area pikins use art do children day

Producers: Sarah Tiamiyu,Andrew Gift

Today na children day for Nigeria and children dey ginger to go celebrate wit dia mates.

As odas dey celebrate, dis pikin dem wey dey live for yama yama place inside Lagos state south west Nigeria dey draw art work to use celebrate di day.

Dem no send di environment wia dem see dem sef, dem draw plenti tins wey dem wan use catch goment attention ontop dia mata.

Na Adetunwase Adenle of Ecole de dessin wey be artist and teacher helep di children do di art work. Adenle na young Nigerian wey get four Guinness world record for hand.

Adenle use dis one take teach pikin from yama-yama places how to paint and use dia talent.