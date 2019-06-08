Sudan arrest opposition leaders afta dem meet wit Ethiopia leader

Image copyright Reuters Image example One sudanese protester stand ontop barricade for Khartoum on Wednesday

Sudan military don arrest two opposition leaders just afta dem meet wit Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for dia reconciliation tok tok for di kontri capital Khartoum.

Oga Abiy bin do meeting wit some of di representative of di Sudan ruling generals and di protest leaders on Friday to try see how dem go reduce di tension afta military kill plenti protesters dis week.

Among di leaders of di protesters wey im meet na opposition politician Mohamed Esmat and Ismail Jalab di leader of di rebel group - Sudan Pipo's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Dem arrest Esmat on Friday soon afta im finish meeting wit Abiy, den arrest Jalab early Saturday morning.

According to tori pipo AFP, Jalab staff say some men wit gun come cari am but dem no give any reason and dem no know wia dem cari dem go.