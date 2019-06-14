Image copyright Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Nigerian goment on Friday extend di deadline for di Presidential Taskforce to clear di traffic wey dey always cross leg hold walking stick for Apapa area of Lagos.

Na two extra weeks na im Federal Goment give di task force to settle di matter afta members of di taskforce and oda stakeholders bin submit request.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approve di extension for one meeting of di Presidential Taskforce wit stakeholders wey happun for Presidential Villa, earlier in di week, according to press release wey BBC Pidgin cari eye see.

Di taskforce wey start dia assignment on May 24, go now present dia formal report by June 24.

Di presidential marching order na for di clearing up of di go slow wey dey always tanda for Apapa traffic and di return of law and order to Apapa and di areas around within two weeks.

While di Vice President na di oga chiarmo fo di task force, di daily operations na di Executive Vice Chairman, Comrade Kayode Opeifa dey supervise am.

Membership of di team include di Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Nigerian Ports Authority and di Nigerian Shippers Council.

Oda members include one special unit of Nigeria Police Force wey one Commissioner of Police be oga, di Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), representatives of di Truck Transport Union, di Lagos State Government through di Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and oda relevant MDAs.

For inside di statement from office of di Vice President, Opeifa wey be di Executive Vice Chairman of the taskforce, tok say so far even on top di challenge dem wey dem get during dia assignment, dem still fit record reasonable compliance level of di presidential marching order to clear di Apapa traffic.