"We go act on EU 2019 election recommendations" - Nigeria Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari office don welcome di final report wey di European Union election observation mission give on top di kontri 2019 general elections.

Di EU final report wey contain 30 recommendations, fault di 2019 election and demand urgent need to improve di process wey di kontri dey arrange election inside di system.

EU bin note say improvements dey for dis 2019 elections compare to former one of 2015 but more work still dey to do.

Inside statement wey Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari Senior Special Assistant release, Buhari say im administration go work wit kontri pipo and oda sabi pipo to make sure say dem do evritin wey di EU recommend.

Dem hail INEC say dem di wey dem do dey good even tho say some parts of di kontri bin experience election katakata.

Di presidency add say di EU report no question di results of di presidential election and e show say di world stand gidigba for di election of President Buhari for second term.