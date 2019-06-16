Presido Buhari bin approve N208 billion for di 2019 Tertiary Education Trust Fund for Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Biodun Ogunyemi wey be National President of di Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) say na 1.1 trillion dem dey demand from gofment to upgrade universities for di kontri.

Leader of lecturers union inside Nigerian universities don hala say di 208 billion naira wey Presido Muhammadu Buhari just approve to upgrade di big schools no be part of di demand wey di union dey make.

Ogunyemi explain give BBC say di money wey di presido just approve na to paint picture for pipo to tink say goment don settle di union demands.

E say goment neva approve N1.1 trilion wey dem suppose upgrade universities for di kontri.

"Dis amount na just drop inside ocean and e no address di demands wey we dey make at all," Ogunyemi tok.

Asuu go on strike for November 5 2018 sake of three reasons wey be; dem wan federal goment to increase moni dem dey give universities; two na say federal goment dey try increase school fees wey student dey pay and three na say dem no want goment to create Education bank.

Dem suspend di strike for February afta weeks of negotiations wit Nigerian goment.

Wetin remain na for di goment to fulfill all di demands of di university lecturers union.