Rwanda president Paul Kagame say pippo wey dey criticise im kontri human rights record dey do "rubbish."

Kagame wey yan tori pipo France24 dis one say, Rwanda na different kontri compare to wetin e be 25 years ago.

Di Rwanda Presido no end di tok dia, im also challenge di tori pesin wey dey interview am to check wetin im call Europe human rights record wey dey fail especially sake of how dem dey treat migrants.

Europe dey violate pipo right as dem dey bundle pipo send dem back to go sink inside Mediterranean and dem dey maltreat many pipo for your own kontri," im tok.

Im add say oyibo dey criticise wit superiority complex:

"You beta stop dis superiority complex nonsense about human rights.

"You tink say na only una one sabi respect human right, all odas dia work na to violate human right. No, we don fight for human right and freedom for our pipo more dan una wey just dey tok about dis nonsense.