What be Republic Day for Ghana?

On 1st July, 1960 Dr Kwame Nkrumah declare Ghana as Republic wey he become de country en first President.

De 1960 Republic signify de final exit of British Colonialists from Ghana as dem finally hand over all de affairs of governance give de country dema indigenous leaders.

As a Republic, Ghana introduce dema own constitution dey take govern de country under Kwame Nkrumah.

Kwame Nkrumah who be de main brain behind de fight wey make Ghana secure independence unfortunately no stay power keep.

Around February 1966, General Kotoka den en squad overthrow am from power while he dey outside de country.

People bring down en statues wey dem erect after Ghana gain independence as part of de jubilation wey follow en overthrow.

De head wey dey on top one of Kwame Nkrumah en main statue wey Ghanaians tear down saf go missing until recently where dem finally find am.

Dem finally bring de head of Nkrumah en statue come de en mausoleum for Accra, but dem shedda put de head beside de statue instead of sey e go dey on top so sey dem go maintain de historical significance of what happen after de 1966 coup.

Check out BBC Pidgin video which dey show how Ghana dey try preserve de legacy of Nkrumah den de significance of independence struggle.

Production: Usifo Omozokpea and Favour Nunoo

Video: Sarah Tiamiyu