‘I want odas to join me dey do surfing’

Rachel Ola tell BBC Pidgin wetin make her go into surfing and all di beta-beta change surfing don bring for her life.

For dis kain sport wey neva dey too common yet for Nigeria, Rachel dream to be di best female surfer for Nigeria go dey like big dream to many pipo but no be like dat e be to her. Even though she struggle to buy her surfboard, Rachel no wan lose hope to achieve her dream. She say apart from planning to be di best, she also dey hope to make sure more Nigerians join her dey do surfing.