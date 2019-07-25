Image copyright AFP Image example Di video show one aid worker, wey give her name as Grace, dey ask for help from international community

One video don show as six aid workers dey beg goment to come release dem from terrorists hand for northeast Nigeria.

One woman inside di video tok say dem attack dem, cari dem go area wey dem no know.

Di aid agency Action Against Hunger say dem don identify six of dia workers for di video. One of di aid workers wey call herself Grace, wear blue hijab and five men wey fit be her fellow workers bin dey wit her.

She dey hala for gofment and di international community to do sometin sharp sharp, make dem gain dia freedom from di kidnappers hand.

Early dis week, Action Against Hunger bin release statement wia dem say pipo bin attack some of dia moto wey bin dey go Damasak, Borno state. Di aid agency say dem kill one of dia drivers and di rest of di team dey miss.

Na mostly Boko Haram and di Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) pipo dey link to dis kain attacks for northern Nigeria.

Nigerian military dey claim say dem don nearly stop attacks from di groups. But militants still dey active, dey attack di region.