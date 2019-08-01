BBC News Pidgin don start to take application for dia everi-year 'Essay Competition.'

Students for university, polytechnic or college anywhere for Africa, na dem fit chook hand enta inside dis competition wey don tanda for dia website.

According to BBC Pidgin Editor, Adejuwon Soyinka, ''di competition na to motivate and ginger pipo all over West and Central Africa to dey write more and more Pidgin.''

BBC Head of West Africa, Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, tok say dis na one ogbonge competition wey BBC dey take ginger young pipo to use Pidgin language."

Na di second year wey di tori pipo go do dis kain essay competition.

Na from Thursday August 1, submission of entries for di competition go start and e go end for midnight of Sunday August 30, 2019.

Na for September 2019 BBC Pidgin go announce winner of di competition.

