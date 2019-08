Image copyright Ike ekweremadu/facebook Image example Senator Ike Ekweremadu na di deputy senate president for Nigeria National Assembly

"Come jollificate" turn to katakata for former Nigeria deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, wen some IPOB members begin stone am wit eggs.

Igbos for Germany bin invite former deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu come follow dem celebrate dia culture day on Saturday, but kasala gas as some members of di proscribed Indigenous pipo of Biafra, IPOB, waylay am no allow am enta di hall.

House of Rep member honourable wey dey represent Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Toby Okey Okechukwu, bin dey wit oga Ekweremadu wen di stoning happun.

Im say wen dem reach di venue for di occasion, some IPOB members rush come greet dem, den begin yan some kain tins wey Ekweremadu no understand.

E say, as dem no gree am enta hall n aim di former Senate president turn enta motor waka.

Skip Twitter post by @ogundamisi Here are the supposedly "civilised" people who consistently call Nigeria and Nigerians Citizens of the "Zoo" now showing us what they will do to opposing voices in their dream new "Republic". pic.twitter.com/MoDjVOfevC — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 17, 2019

But video wey dey go viral for social media, show as dem dey drag, dey push am, no allow enta hall, den dem begin dey stone am.

Oga Toby say, German police bin arrest some of di culprits.

IPOB officials don deny say no be dia members do di stoning.