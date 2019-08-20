Image copyright @AkinwunmiAmbode

Di Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tok say dem no raid di house of di former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, but dem just visit Ambode house as part of investigate wey dem do.

EFCC tok tok person, Tony Orilade wey confam di mata to BBC, tok say dem dey investigate Ambode on top some money palava wey happun during im administration between September 2018 to May 2019.

Wen BBC ask about di findings of dia investigation, EFCC tok say dem no fit tok about di details as di investigation still dey ongoing.

Di EFCC tok tok person add say di anti-graft agency never invite Ambode come their office, but e dey aware say dem dey investigate im mata.

We go dey update una as di mata dey go...