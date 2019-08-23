5 Nigerians wey don make dia Kontri proud for America

Image copyright Getty Images/Facebook Image example From left to rignt na: Oladayo A. Okeniyi, Bukola Oriola and Jidenna Theodore Mobisson

Some Nigerians for America don make dia kontri proud through di better contribution wey dem don do for U.S economic, sport, media and entertainment industry.

Di recent list wey United States Department of Justice release about 80 pipo wey dey put hand for fraud don make plenti pipo dey look Nigerians with bad eyes as e be say na mostly Nigerians full di list.

According to di oga for Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, di fact say few Nigerians dey do magamago, dis no represent all Nigerians.

Meet di Nigerians wey don make dia kontri proud.

Jidenna Theodore Mobisson

Jidenna Theodore Mobisson na Nigerian American rapper, singer, songwriter and music produce wey dem born 1985.

E come from Imo state Nigeria wia im bin dey live togeda wit im papa wey dey work as professor of computer science for Enugu state University.

Wen Jidenna reach 6 years of age e follow im family travel out of Nigeria go Massachusetts, United State of America.

For 2003 Jidenna release im first Album under Black Spadez record label and since den e don release plenty music wey don receive local and international recognition. One of im popular song na Classic Man featuring Roman GianArthur.

Bukola Oriola

Bukola Oriola na Nigerian American Journalist wey dey report education mata. She bin dey live for Nigeria before she relocate go US.

For 2005, American goment give Bukola, two months work permit make she for fit cover New York city meeting of di united Nations general assembly and na from dia she begin live for America.

Bukola turn ogbonge speaker and author of plenti books wey dey advocate for victims of human trafficking.

On December 16, 2015, former US President, Barack Obama appoint her as member of di United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking.

Then for April, 2018, President Donald Trump re-appoint her for di same position.

Oladayo A. Okeniyi

Oladayo A. Okeniyi na Ogbonge Nigerian-American actor wey dey popular for im role as Thresh for di movie 'Di Hunger games' and Danny Dyson for di 'Terminator Genisys.'

Dem born Dayo for Jos, plateau state Nigeria but im bin grow up for Lagos, Nigeria.

Im papa na retired customs officer from Nigeria, and im mama na literature teacher from Kenya.

For 2003, Dayo travel wit im family go Indiana, United State wia e for school and earn bachelor degree in Visual communications for Anderson University.

Afta Dayo comot from school, e begin join local theatre and na from dia im acting career start.

Dayo Okeniyi act im first movie 'Endless Love', wey im star as Danny Dyson and since then e don act for plenty ogbonge movie including di popular 'Hunger games movie' wey don collect award.

Masai Ujiri

Masai Ujiri nah English-born Nigerian professional basketball executive.

E be di president of di basketball operation ofToronto Raptors for di National Basketball Association (NBA).

Dem born Ujiri for England and wen e turn two years im family relocate go Zaria for Nigeria and nah dia im begin show interest for Basketball.

E join one of Europe top leagues wen e enta high school. Dis one come am comot for Nigeria to go play for Nathan Hale High school Seattle.

Afta dat, Ujiri don play for plenti international Basketball league.

For 2013, dem name am di NBA Executive of the year. E also help im team win di first NBA Championship for 2019.

Kehinde Wiley

Kehinde Wiley na Nigerian American portrait painter wey dey live for New York City and dey popular for im naturalistic paintings of black pipo.

E don paint portrait of former President Barack Obama and don collect artist of di Year Award from di New York City Art Teachers Association/United Federation of Teachers plus Canteen Magazine Artist of di Year Award.

Two of Wiley painting dey on top of 500 New York City taxi cabs for early 2011. Puma AG even commission am to paint four portraits of prominent African soccer players.