Police for Kano don confam to BBC Pidgin say dem don arrest Zaharadeen Warawa wey kill im friend Dan Farawa over N40.

Police tok-tok pesin Abdullahi Haruna say dem still dey investigate wetin happun but di report wey dem get show say Zaharadeen come meet im friend to pay am di N40 wey im borrow from am, as di friend say e no get, na im fight start wey lead to death.

"Yes we don arrest am and e dey with us. Di issue na because of N40 wey e tok say e borrow im late friend and as e come collect im money na im fight start wey lead to di death but investigations dey continue."

Jamilu Sani wey be eyewitness for di gbege wey happun tell BBC say dem sit down for joint wia dem dey chat na im Zaharadeen come meet di late Farawa dia ask for im N40, as Isa say e no get, na im fight start.

"Na hand e use hit late Isa hard for belle and e just collapse, from dia pipo rush carry am go Wudil Hospital wia dem confam am dead."

"Di shock of wetin happun still dey with pipo of Warawa Town because e no too tay wey pikin kill im mama for dis same town, so we still dey wonder wetin dey happun." Na so Sani tok.

Killing over small mata na something wey dey happun for Kano. Last month, Kano High Court under Justice Dije Aboki sentence Umar Yakubu to death by hanging after e also kill im friend Ibrahim Adamu afta dem argue over di N20 loan wey e give am.

About two months ago, e get husband wey use pestle hit im wife to death just because he ask her to enter room go bring something and she no gree go.

Also for di same Kano for March dis year, Abdullahi Haruna stab im friend Mujitapha Musa to death, afta two of dem dey argue about El Classico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona wey just end.

Di police tok tok pesin say, authorities dey very serious about community policing to handle tins before e turn something else.