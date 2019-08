Image copyright SISIKU JULIUS AYUK TABE/TWITTER

As lawyers submit appeal for turn back life sentence for Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine oda separatist leaders, court wan make deh pay FCFA 5 million before deh process de case.

For August 20, Cameroon military court bin sentence Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine oda leaders for prison for life for seka say deh wan secession, rebellion…

Dia lawyers go register de case for appeal court yesterday but court give dem conditions.

Barrister Benjamin Suh Fuh tell BBC News Pidgin case court don register de appeal but "tell give we clients conditions for appeal, make deh deposit FCFA 5million before deh record de proceedings".

"Na normal procedure but de amount bi extra-ordinary, laik punishment, e high", Suh add.

"If we no pay e go stop de appeal so we get for pay. Deh give we certificate say deh don register we appeal, but also give we 15 days for pay de moni, file memorandum and oda tins if not, de appeal go bi inadmissible".

For seka say de moni to much, Suh ask, wusai de moni go komot wen we clients dem dey for ngata?

De lawyer di regret say na de kana blocks weh administration di put for disturb justice.

But if Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and odas fit pay de moni for condition for appeal, court go den process record for appeal, wit lawyers dia memorandum and odas tins den send'am for Court of Appeal for hearing.