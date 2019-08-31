Image copyright olga/instagram

Olga Dyachenko, di girlfriend of Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi, don enta social media to para for world pipo wey she accuse say dey happy for di rumour say she and her bobo Mikel wan breakup.

Brila fm bin report say Olga dey threaten to breakup wit Mikel sake of say she no happy as di former Super Eagles captain move go Trabzonspor for Turkey for July.

Olga wey call di rumour 'news in quote', say no be di tori even shock her but some of di jolly comments wey some of she and Mikel followers bin dey write dey happy for dat kain bad news.

For August 26, Olga write for her Instagram say evri family get dia own struggle but she dey lucky to dey Mikel life.

Mikel and im babe neva confam or deny di tori as be so.