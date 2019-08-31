Image copyright TheCable

Nigeria goment say Leah Sharibu, di school girl wey Boko Haram kidnap from di Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi for Yobe state for February 2018 still dey alive.

Senior Special Assistant to di Nigeria President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, say Buhari administration no go give up until she return safely.

Sharibu join di more dan 100 school girls wey Boko Haram kidnap last year from Dapchi, di militants no gree release am, wen dem free di odas.

Shehu tell tori pipo on Saturday for Abuja say : ''Instead of giving up, di goment dey arrange some tins to secure her release."

Shehu bin dey respond to tok-tok on whether Leah Sharibu still dey okay.

Im tell tori pipo say plenti of wetin tori dey tok about di girl no dey true.

"We still dey yan with di kidnappers, ISWA, to secure di release of Leah Sharibu.

''Contrary to fake reports, she dey alive - our security agencies assure us-, and goment dey committed to her safe return, as well as all oda hostage dem.

Shehu wey say make pipo exercise patience with di case, say di administration dey aware say di mata na sensitive one and any mistake fit make tins worse.