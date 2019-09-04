Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lai Mohammed na Nigeria information minister

Federal goment of Nigeria don call on kontri pipo not to attack South African companies wey dey operate for Nigeria as do-me-I-do-you over di xenophobic attacks against Nigerians for South Africa.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed tok dis wan as im dey respond to some reports say some Nigerians don start to dey retaliate for di kontri.

According to Mohammed to target South African kontries for Nigeria no make sense as e be say di investors for dis kontries especially MTN and Shoprite, na Nigerians.

Di minister also point out say most of di workers for for di South African kontries wey dey operate for Nigeria na also Nigerians. Im add say wetin e mean na say na Nigerian workers go suffer pass if di companies dem shut down sake of fear.

Di minister give assurance say federal goment don dey take action to end di every time xenophobic attacks against Nigerians for South Africa.

Nigeria Police send Special Force to Shoprite on Tuesday to stop serious katakata around shopping malls wey South Africans own inside di kontri.

For Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos some pipo start fire afta dem turn peaceful protest to violent protest around Circle Mall, Jakande inside Lekki Lagos.

Shoprite for Abuja, Nigeria Capital too no escape am.

One pesin wey take eye see how e happun Promise Umoh, tell BBC Pidgin say, im see deadi bodi and moto wey burn for di area but di police no fit confam di report.

Lagos state goment don also come out to condemn di attacks for shoprite for Jakande and Sangotedo area of Ajah.

Inside one statement wey di Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotosho sign, di goment say di behaviour dey against di Nigerian spirit of accomodation and benevolence wey pipo know di kontri and Lagos for.

Omotosho add say goment don instruct securtiy agencies to maintain law and order.