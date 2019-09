Umaru Abdul Muttallab, businessman, banker and papa of Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, di underwear bomber wey dem sentence to life imprisonment for America afta im try to bomb one US airline don tell tori pipo how di family dey cope.

For di first time wey im go ever tok about di mata to tori pipo, Abdul Mutallab say im dey speak with im son from time to time and e regret im action.

Na Gist Nigeria arrange dis interview for di BBC.