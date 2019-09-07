Nigerian community insist say overload cause ship accident as deh pray for 12 die pipo

Image example Emeka Okolie pikin and woman wen die for ship accident

Nigerian community for Yaoundé attend mass for 12 of dia pipo weh die for ship accident for Bakassi but deh di insist say na overload cause de accident.

Na for number 25 day for August weh ship weh e bin carry more dan 107 pipo capsize for Bakassi, about 18 pipo die, 12 of dem from Nigeria.

"Ah still deh inside shock, ah no fit even tok, de die di touch me, na really bad luck. Now so ah no fit even tok, de tin pass ma pawa, ah no no weti for tok, ah loss Ah loss two pipo, ma pikin John Paul Okeke and Nina Chizoba, ma woman", Emeka Okolie tok as tears di run down for e eye.

Fada Paul, priest for Mvogada St Joseph's Parish pray Emeka e family and oda for pipo weh deh die make dia souls rest in peace, give hope for de families say tomorrow go beta.

Image example Emeka Okolie for middle wit e man and moda in law.

"You know say for dis kain taim, weti we need for get hope say tomorrow go beta and for pray for peace. We need peace, because if peace no dey Nigerians no go kam for Cameroon", Fada Paul tok.

Mbila Joseph Uka, president for Nigerian community for centre region say, "De news for ship accident shock me, for one week ah no sleep, because you no fit imagine how man go loss e woman, four pikin dem".

"E no easy for we, but wit de preaching and prayer weh we get today, we di feel beta small but na only God fit console us fully", e add.

Journey for wata between Nigeria and Cameroon

For travel by sea na simple and cheap road for travel between Nigeria and Cameroon.

But, "if marine transporters fit put tins togeda avoid over loading, check dia ship all de taim dis kana accident no go happen", Uka tok.

Image example President for Nigerian community for Yaounde-Cameroon Mbila Joseph Uka.

De ship owner bin deny say deh no bi over load, but head boy for Nigerian pipo for Yaoundé insist make de ship give original manifest so dat deh go know de number for pipo weh deh bin bi inside.

"Sabi pipo say sand no dey for Bakassi route. De way de ship capsize show say na overloading cause'am. E di take laik 12 hours for ship for sink, but dat one bin capsize just about 20 minutes. How ship fit capsize laik bus, e bi unbelievable, na de tin weh e di pain we pass. We go get meeting wit de ship owner for put tins in order for avoid dis kana accident".

Image example Na for dis Mvogada Church weh Nigerian community pray for de die pipo.

Ship accident ruin business

For inside six moons, four ships don sink and one of dem get plenti millions for cargo, de last one pipo die, Oka tok.

De situation don make business pipo weh deh di buy for Nigeria sell for Cameroon no get enough for sell, just now plenti di suffer.

For ship for carry about twenty truck cargo, de losses for dis route na plenti billions.