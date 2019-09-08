Xenophobia: Businesses and investment dey safe for Lagos state
Goment for Lagos, Nigeria don give assurance say foreign business and investment dey safe for di state.
Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state condemn di xenophobia revenge attack wey happun to some South Africa business for di state and blame jaguda pipo for di attack.
- Nigeria tell S/Africa say 'enough is enough'
- Nigeria go pay court case money against 'xenophobia' attackers
- South Africa President condemn Xenophobia
Oga Sanwo-Olu order security pipo to increase protection for all di business facilities to protect dem from more attacks.
"We dey order our security pipo to do evritin possible to make sure say dem keep all dis business facilities safe and secure," na im tok.
Di govnor also advise foreign business owners to try build positive relationship wit area pipo so dem go fit accept dem.
According to di govnor, dem go also "discuss wit police to know di next tin wey dem go do wit di pipo wey dem arrest as dis na case of robbery."