Image copyright MARCO LONGARI Image example Presido of Nigeria and South Africa bin meet for Japan last week and tok about di attacks. [Dis na old foto of attack on foreigners for South Africa]

Goment for Lagos, Nigeria don give assurance say foreign business and investment dey safe for di state.

Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state condemn di xenophobia revenge attack wey happun to some South Africa business for di state and blame jaguda pipo for di attack.

Oga Sanwo-Olu order security pipo to increase protection for all di business facilities to protect dem from more attacks.

"We dey order our security pipo to do evritin possible to make sure say dem keep all dis business facilities safe and secure," na im tok.

Image copyright Other Image example Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu enta office on May 29, 2019 and di 60 days deadline from wen e enta office suppose be July 29, 2019

Di govnor also advise foreign business owners to try build positive relationship wit area pipo so dem go fit accept dem.

According to di govnor, dem go also "discuss wit police to know di next tin wey dem go do wit di pipo wey dem arrest as dis na case of robbery."