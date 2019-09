Pornhub dey 'profit from revenge porn'

Image copyright Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us Image example Revenge porn - wey dem sometimes film many years ago - fit scata di victim life

Di owners of pornography website Pornhub dey make plenti moni from "revenge porn" dat na why dem no dey gree remove di videos wen you report am, na so dem tell BBC News.

Revenge porn na wen dem share - mostly for internet - sex foto or videos of pesin witout im permission, so dat dem go embarrass dem.

Pesin former sex partner fit be di one wey circulate di video or foto, but e also fit be say dem steal am from di victim digital archive or i-cloud.

One woman, "Sophie" (no be her real name), say she feel say dem disrespect am as her video circulate wit hundreds of thousands of views afta dem upload am for internet.

One activist group #NotYourPorn say dis kain video dey allow di owners of Pornhub website MindGeek to make more moni from advertising.

But di website owners say, "dem strongly condemn" revenge pornography.

Dem also say dem get di "most aggressive anti-revenge policy for di industry."

Dem add say, dem no get "any record of any email" from Sophie wey ask dem to remove di video wey she dey inside, but now dem dey in touch it her, and dem go try "solve dis issue togeda."

'Shock and embarrassment'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Once the content is online, it's hard to control

Sophie tok for BBC Victoria Derbyshire programme say she bin go outing wit her family 18 months ago wen she check her phone to see plenti missed call plus messages.

Her sister partner find videos of her for di world biggest pornography website wey dem dey call Pornhub. One of dem enta top 10 chart and get hundreds of thousands of views.

"I bin feel shock, embarrassment, I fell say dem disrespect me," na so she tok.

Sophie bin make six sex videos wit her former partner - but dem break up many years ago and she no give anybodi permission to put dem for internet.

One week afta she find out, Pornhub remove dem.

But, di six videos wey appear for Pornhub give somebody opportunity to make about 100 more copies and dem later upload dem to di site again.

Wen she report di mata to di site, dem no tok anytin wey make sense, she tok.

She go police, but till today police no charge anybodi.

Image example "That's not how you want your children to see you, or husband, or family and friends," says a victim

Pornhub vice-president Corey Price say, videos wey dem upload wey di pesin no give permission, dem dey remove am as soon as dem sabi say no be wit di pesin consent.

"For 2015, to make sure say our fans dey safe, we officially take hard position against revenge porn wey we belief say na sexual assault, we introduce submission of form to help us easily remove videos or foto wey no get permission."

"We also get correct software wey dey read digital finger print, e dey help scan any new video or foto wey we upload to find di ones wey fit match di materials wey no get permission and also to make sure say e no go go back on di platform."