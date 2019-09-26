'OK' hand sign don become hate symbol

Di 'OK' hand sign don become di latest hate symbol according to new report by di Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

ADL wey be international non-governmental organization for America (US) wey dey fight for civil rights, bin add di symbol on Thursday, September 26.

Di two-finger OK sign na universal sign for 'evritin dey kamkpe' or sign to tell pesin 'carry go'. But di ADL dey tok say even tho no be evribodi dey use am as hate sign, di alt-right groups fit don kolobi di sign.

According to di ADL, di link of di OK hand sign to white nationalism bin start as fake news wey some users of one website 4chan, wey lie say di sign get links to white supremacy.

ADL experts say di users of di website bin try trick di media and liberals to overreact say di OK sign na bad sign. But for 2019, some white nationalists bin adopt di sign.

"E be like say some white supremacists di idea behind di original trolling campaign come begin use di symbol to express white supremacy," di ADL post for dia report.

One of di white supremacist wey use di symbol na Australian man Brenton Tarrant wey dey face accuse say im kill 51 pipo for two New Zealand mosques for March. Inside foto, Tarrant bin use di OK sign for courtroom afta dem arrest am.

Tarrant dey plead not guilty to di accuse.

Di CEO of ADL Jonathan Greenblatt tok say e dey important for di public to know about dis symbols because e fit be first sign of warning to spot haters inside communities or schools.