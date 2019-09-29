Image copyright Instagram/Elozonam

Elozonam and Ike don comot big brother house on Sunday.

Di show host Ebuka enta di house on Sunday evening to tell di housemates say Biggie say make im remind dem say di eviction never over.

Im tell di three housemates wey dey up for eviction Elozonam, Mike and Ike to stand up, before e come tell Elozonam to comot.

Afta small time, Ebuka waka come back come ask Mike and Ike to stand up again before dem evict Ike.

Mercy wey be close friend of Ike for di house no fit hold herself as she begin cry.

Elozonam na one of di surprise housemates big brother add join di house mates for di middle of di show.