Rivers State Governorship tribunal go deliver judgment today

Image copyright Other

Di Rivers State Governorship tribunal wey dey sidon for Port Harcourt go deliver judgement for di case wey di Governorship Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara bring against di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Governor Nyesom Wike of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today.

Dis one dey come afta di judges wey Justice Kingsley Ojiakor dey lead, bin don reserve judgement afta dem accept di final written address wey di lawyers to di different parties bin don submit on Wednesday 2 October, 2019.

For di final address, di lawyer to di AAC candidate , Emenike Ebete bin don ask di tribunal to grant all di request say election no hold for Rivers State so make di court cancel di election of Governor Wike and order for fresh elections.

But lawyer to AAC party, Henry Bello ask di court to dismiss Awara case because di party go stand by di truth and also based on video evidence wey show wen INEC declare di results.

E come add say "lawyer no suppose promote case wey no get truth as all di tins dem tok for di court no be true."

Di lawyers to PDP, Governor Wike and INEC also ask di court to dismiss di petition sake of say proper election hold and INEC don declare Wike as di winner and because di petition dey come from House wey no dey united.

Image example AAC Candidate Biokpoma Awara

Di tribunal bin don dismiss di petition of AAC before for 8 July, 2019 because di tribunal say dem abandon am because AAC and im Candidate fail to meet key procedural requirements to take apply for pre-hearing information.

Meanwhile, di Rivers Governorship tribunal go also deliver judgment for di petition wey di Action Democratic Party ADP Candidate, Victor Fingesi bring too.

Di tribunal bin don reserve judgment for di case on 17 September, 2019 afta all di counsels submit dia written addresses.

Fingesi petition say make di court cancel di election of Governor Wike because na illegal votes na im INEC give am and di election spoil with plenty irregularities.