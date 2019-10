Former Prime Minster David Cameron don dey cari me for mind - Goodluck Jonathan

Image copyright Goodluck Jonathan/Facebook

Former Nigeria president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan say wetin di former prime minister of Britain tok for im new book about am and di rescue of Chibok girls no be true.

Oga Jonathan post for im facebook page say, im know say Former British Prime Minister David Cameron, don dey "cari am for mind for plenty reasons" including say im no gree support gay marriage.

Oga Cameron write for im new book wey im call "For di Record," say Nigeria goment under Goodluck Jonathan dey corrupt and dem reject di helep of British goment to rescue Chibok girls for April 14, 2014.

According to oga Jonathan reply, im say "e dey sad say oga Cameron tok dis tin becos notin like dat happun."

Im bin write letter dat time to oga Cameron, US president Barack Obama plus France presido Francios Hollande and di prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu to beg dem for helep to rescue di Chibok girls, na so im tok.

"How I go write to beg for helep and dem com reject dat helep wey I beg for?" im ask.

Inside im new book, oga Cameron say di former Nigeria president "bin dey sleep for steering" wen terrorist kidnap di Chibok girls.

But di former Nigeria presido say all di tok na sake of im sign di Same Sex Marriage Prohibition law for January 2014 afta United Kingdom sign dia Marriage (Same Sex Couple) Acts for July 2013.

On April 14, Boko Haram kidnap more dan 200 girls wey be students of Goment Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, north east Nigeria.

E say im decision tosign di law no settle well wit oga Cameron, as im bin don boast say "im go export gay around di world."

Di former presido end im post wit say, make evri pesin wey tink twice before dem believe wetin di former prime minister tok.