Image example Ekiti state First lady Bisi Fayemi for right

First lady of Ekiti state, south west Nigeria, Bisi Fayemi say, she sef be victim of sexual harassment for Nigeria university.

Madam Fayemi, wey also be di chairman of Nigeria govnor's wife forum tok say: "Me too be victim of sexual harassment during my university days but I bin dey lucky say e no go dat far, but e no sweet me at all."

Madam Fayemi wey be strong advocate for women right say, sexual harassment dey happun for our society sake of "di culture of entitlement to di bodi of women and girls."

Apart from di culture of entitlement to women and girl bodi, di culture of silence na anoda tin wey victim of sexual harassment dey face.

She say, wen dis tins happun you no go fit to tell anybody becos pipo go tell you to keep quiet.

To helep fight sexual harassment for higher institutions, she say time don reach for pipo to begin speak out "becos di culture of silence don do."

Nigeria get many laws and policy for ground to protect dis kian pipo, but madam Fayemi say di political will no dey dia so di law no mean anytin."

Meanwhile, earlier today Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Dispora Commission call for more action against di lecturer wey BBC Africa Eye expose for di sex for grade documentary.

Di chairman of di diaspora commission madam Abike Dabiri-Erewa say even as di lecturer don chop suspension from University of Lagos, make dem also cari am go court under di Violence Against Persons law.