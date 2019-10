Image copyright TechCabal/FACEBOOK Image example Uber boats for Lagos Nigeria

Electronic car company UBER don tier rubber dia first ever boat ride for Lagos state, south west Nigeria to help reduce plenti traffic jam inside di state.

Dis na first time di transport company go launch boat ride for African continent.

Lagos wey be Nigeria major business area for Nigeria, dey experience heavy traffic jam everi day and dis dey affect work, business plus oda activities for di state.

UBER Nigeria for dia website say di boat ride go dey available for two weeks from October 11 till October 25 from Ikorodu to Falomo.

Passengers go pay 500 Naira for ride instead of 1000 naira wey oda local boats dey collect.

You go need to download UBER app to book di boat ride wey still dey testing period according to wetin di company tweet for social media.

Di company partner with Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA and foreign company Texas Connection Ferries to start UBERBOAT.

Dem no support media player for your device Car pimping for Africa

Di Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu join do di first UberBOAT cruise for LASWA Boat Jetty, Falomo Ikoyi.